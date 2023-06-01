TOUS les JOURS Opens in Richfield, Minnesota

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has officially opened the doors to its new location in Richfield, Minnesota. The new Richfield café is the popular chain’s first location in Minnesota, marking the brand’s entrance into its 26th state. The new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by local franchisee Sheng Zheng, who plans to expand TOUS les JOURS’ footprint throughout Minnesota. Located in the Richfield Shoppes South, TOUS les JOURS is now proudly serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to Hennepin County.

“After a close friend introduced me to TOUS les JOURS, I knew that I wanted to open a location of my own,” says Zheng. “Minnesota was missing an everyday bakery where customers could rely on quality knowing that the treats were being baked fresh daily. I’m excited to introduce my community to the brand and continue to expand its presence across the North Star State!”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 90 stores in the U.S. and nearly 1,700 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Richfield store is located at 6601 Nicollet Ave. Minneapolis and can be reached via phone at (612) 887-8668. The location is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.