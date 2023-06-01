TOUS les JOURS Opens in Sterling, Virginia

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has officially opened its doors to its new location in Sterling, Virginia. The new Loudoun County bakery café marks the popular chain’s fourth Virginia location with current locations in Annandale, Gainesville and Chantilly. Located in the Lotte Plaza Market at the Countryside Marketplace, TOUS les JOURS is now proudly serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the Sterling community. The new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by TOUS les JOURS alumni franchisee Jung Hwan Moon who currently oversees the Winter Park and Orlando, Florida locations.

“After years of franchise experience with TOUS les JOURS, we are excited to broaden our horizons and open a new location outside of Florida,” says Moon. “We’ve had loyal customers at our existing locations and are excited to build new relationships within the Sterling community. TOUS les JOURS’ unique baked goods always attract a strong following regardless of what city or state we’re in and we’re confident Sterling will be no exception.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 90 stores in the U.S. and nearly 1,700 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Sterling store is located at 30 Pidgeon Hill Dr. and can be reached via phone at (571) 655-5940. The location is open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.