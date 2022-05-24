TOUS les JOURS Opens Store in Charlotte, North Carolina

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announce that its second North Carolina location is now open for business in Charlotte. The newest TOUS les JOURS is owned by Charlotte resident and new franchisee Chulho Chang, who plans to open more TOUS les JOURS locations throughout North Carolina. Located at the bustling SouthPark Mall, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Charlotte community.

“When I started planning for the diversification of my franchise restaurant portfolio, TOUS les JOURS came to mind as I had grown up in South Korea and was very fond of the popular bakery concept and its delicious fresh baked goods,” says Chang. “I am confident in the huge potential TOUS les JOURS has in Charlotte, and I am very proud to be introducing my community to the concept as I know they will appreciate the taste, quality and authenticity of our unique French-Asian pastries and desserts.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest and anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 70 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/.

TOUS les JOURS’ Charlotte store is located at 4625 Piedmont Row Drive, Suite 105, and can be reached at (980) 939-1247. The location is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.