TOUS les JOURS Opens Store in Quincy, Massachusetts

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has officially opened its new location in Quincy. Marking the brand’s sixth Massachusetts location, the new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by local franchisee Harry Eng, who plans to further expand TOUS les JOURS’ footprint throughout Norfolk County. Located in North Quincy, TOUS les JOURS is now proudly serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Quincy community.

“As a longtime customer of TOUS les JOURS, I am very familiar with the high-quality bakery and café offerings that the brand has to offer, and I am very proud to be able to introduce these delicious treats to my local Quincy community,” says Eng. “After entering this franchising journey with TOUS les JOURS, I have further realized the extreme care and dedication the brand’s skilled chefs take to ensure that top notch ingredients are used, and I am confident that my fellow Quincy locals will rally behind the new bakery café.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 90 stores in the U.S. and nearly 1,700 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market.