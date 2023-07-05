TOUS les JOURS Opens Two Bakeries in Greater Philadelphia Market

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily has expanded its presence in Pennsylvania with the opening of two new bakeries in the Greater Philadelphia region. Located in Wayne and Elkins Park respectively, both bakeries opened in late June.

Owned and operated by franchisees John Lin and Haoyan Chen, TOUS les JOURS recently opened its doors in Wayne’s Gateway Shopping Center, marking the brand’s second location in the state. In nearby Elkins Park, the brand’s third bakery opened in Yorktown Plaza under the helm of Philadelphia-based franchisee Bowen Zheng, who has been a longtime fan of TOUS les JOURS.

“A few years ago, I visited the TOUS les JOURS in New York City’s Koreatown and despite it being late evening, the store was welcoming, and the desserts tasted incredibly fresh,” says Zheng. “TOUS les JOURS’ commitment to the highest quality products, when it comes to both freshness and taste, along with the brand’s atmosphere and aesthetic, really allows it to reign superior, and I can’t wait for my fellow Pennsylvanians to experience the TOUS les JOURS difference.”

Both locations are now proudly serving TOUS les JOURS’ wide array of sweet and savory baked goods and unique coffee and beverage options every day. TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest, or anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

Lin, Chen and Zheng are eager to welcome the Greater Philadelphia community into TOUS les JOURS’ new bakeries to experience all that the brand has to offer. The franchisees are excited to continue expanding the brand’s footprint in the area, now and in the future.