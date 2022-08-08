TOUS les JOURS Racks Up Double-Digit Sales Growth in Q2

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced several impressive key performance results achieved in the first half of the year. Compared to the prior-year period, Q2 2022 same store sales (SSS) increased 17.2%, while Q2 total system sales (TSS) stood at nearly $30 million –a remarkable jump of 31.9% from Q2 last year. Second quarter AUV rose 16.2% from 2021. At the midyear mark, SSS in the first half of 2022 increased 20.4% compared to the same prior-year period.

“TOUS les JOURS is the first Korean bakery franchise to enter the highly competitive U.S. market in 2004, and we achieved a successful turnaround in 2018, which continues today with the tremendous momentum the brand experienced in the first half of 2022 – a testament to the hard work and dedication of our loyal franchisees and corporate team,” says Tony Hunsoo Ahn, CEO of TOUS les JOURS USA. “Working in lockstep with motivated local franchisees, and never losing sight of ways to boost the appeal of our products and improve our business model, we are continuing to grow sales and bring TOUS les JOURS to new markets across the country.”

Targeting the opening of its 100th location, plus the debut of a new corporate flagship store in 2023, TOUS les JOURS continues to ramp up development activities in 2022 and expand its footprint in states where it has not previously operated. In the second quarter of this year, TOUS les JOURS opened five new locations, which included first-time state entries in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Nebraska. TOUS les JOURS signed 41 franchise development agreements in the first half of 2022 that will soon bring the beloved bakery chain to other first-time markets, including Utah, Ohio, Minnesota, Nevada, Indiana, Alabama and more.

“Our current footprint includes 78 locations across 20 states, and we are eager and determined to continue accelerating our growth and soon reach our 100-store milestone in the U.S.,” says Sam Hong, Business Development Manager. “As the popularity of the bakery segment grows in this country, TOUS les JOURS aims to be as admired and beloved in the United States as we are in South Korea, and we believe we are on our way.”

Also fueling Q2 growth and brand momentum, TOUS les JOURS expanded its permanent menu items with the launch of its Berry Sweet products and summer coffee lineup. The bakery chain also experienced a large increase in the demand for its wildly popular Mother’s Day limited-time offerings. With more stores than ever participating, including 13 more stores than last year, POS sales jumped 20% year-over-year.