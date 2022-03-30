TOUS les JOURS Releases Cake Inspired by Online Game 'Among Us'

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, revealed its Among Us Impostor Cake based off the popular online multiplayer social deduction game created by Innersloth. The Among Us game gained huge popularity during the pandemic, where it drew nearly 500 million monthly active users and received the “Favorite Video Game” award at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.

“This unique collaboration with Innersloth allowed TOUS les JOURS to channel our inner kid as we created this fun and delicious new character cake,” says Joon Kwon, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “We’re confident that online gamers throughout the country are going to love the new Among Us themed cake that’s perfect for birthday parties or just sharing with fellow fans of the game.”

Inspired by the Red Impostor from Among Us, the new cake features chocolate cake layered with ganache-infused whipped cream and choco crunch balls. The cake is finished with a beautiful red glaze and packaged in a themed Among Us box. Perfect for any of life’s celebrations, the new Among Us Impostor Cake joins TOUS les JOURS’ lineup of Among Us-themed treats, including the Among Us Choco Crunch Cake which debuted last year and remains on the menu due to popular demand.

"We're so excited to collaborate with TOURS les JOURS to create a delicious experience our communities can enjoy. It's such a fun way to celebrate a special occasion or even just treat yourself! We can't wait to see the cake in stores all around the country and the joy it'll bring to people's faces," says Victoria Tran, Community Director at Innersloth.

The new Among Us Impostor cake is permanently available at participating locations. Availability may vary by location.