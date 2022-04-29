TOUS les JOURS Releases 'Roses for Mom' Collection for Mother's Day

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is celebrating Mother’s Day with its “Roses for Mom” collection featuring a beautiful selection of rose-themed desserts. New to the menu and available for a limited time, four decadent cakes adorned with delicate rose accents make for a wonderful gift and delicious addition to any Mother’s Day celebration.

“Inspired by a vibrant and fragrant bouquet of roses, each dessert in our ‘Roses for Mom” collection is as exceptional as the special people we are fortunate to call ‘mom,’” said Joon Kwon, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “Much in the same way you would bring your mom flowers on her special day, gifting a selection from our ‘Roses for Mom’ collection is a memorable and extra sweet way to show how much you care."

Available from April 29 to May 8, the “Roses for Mom” Collection includes:

Rosette Cake – a lovely strawberry sponge cake covered in delicate strawberry buttercream piped in rosettes

Hazelnut Pistachio Cake – white sponge cake filled with Nutella jam and coated in hazelnut buttercream, beautifully decorated with pistachios, rose petals and piped pink roses

Raspberry Mousse Cake – gorgeous raspberry mousse layered atop green tea sponge cake and crowned with Cloud cream and fresh raspberries

Mocha Cloud – light and fluffy mocha sponge cake topped with salted caramel and coffee-infused whipped cream, adorned with a sprinkle of chocolate covered espresso beans and rosebuds

TOUR les JOURS will also offer Rose & Coffee Macaron sets as well as Art Of Tea’s Rose Black Tea, which will be available in a box or tin, alongside its rose-themed cakes. The “Roses for Mom” collection is available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 70 U.S. locations along with the bakery’s extensive menu of baked goods and specialty beverage offerings. Because TOUR les JOUR’s artfully-created desserts are in high demand for special occasions like Mother’s Day, calling ahead to place pre-orders is highly recommended.