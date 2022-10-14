TOUS les JOURS Releases 'Trick-or-Treat' Lineup

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is revealed its new “Trick-or-Treat" Collection, launching just in time for Halloween. Featuring eight treats (and no tricks), the new spooky-season-inspired collection is available at participating TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) locations now through October 31, 2022.

Inspired by all things eerie and bewitching, TLJ’s “Trick-or-Treat" Collection delivers an array of seasonal flavors that are just as ghoulish as they are delish. Perfect for Halloween parties, pumpkin carvings or just because, the craveable Halloween-themed cakes include:

·Mummy Cake – The season’s favorite design is back and “wrapped” in rich flavor. The sweet, 7-inch chocolate cake is topped with ganache and chocolate buttercream with a spooky mummy design.

·Jack-O'-Lantern Cake – Halloween’s most iconic figure as a cake; The 7-inch, 4-layer chocolate cake is made with refreshing orange buttercream, seasonal sprinkles and coconut flakes.

·Halloween Cloud Cake – Boo! Ghost strawberries are featured atop TLJ’s 7-inch signature Cloud cream cake with a seasonal cake topper.

·Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake – Rich cream cheese and Cloud cream-based icing with flavorful pumpkin spice, 8-inch sheet cake and pecan topping.

Additional seasonal treats include Halloween-themed sugar cookies available in Jack-O'-Lantern and Mummy designs, and autumnal twist donuts featuring pumpkin spice and chocolate with seasonal sprinkles.

“It’s that time of year – when we trade in our spoons and spatulas for broomsticks and magic wands to help our guests get into the Halloween spirit,” said Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TLJ. “Every October, we roll out spooky cauldrons to mix up special recipes like our new Halloween-inspired collection, and we think this year’s batch of baked goodies will be monstrously successful.”

The new Halloween collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 70 U.S. locations. The quantity is limited, and product selection and availability may vary by location.