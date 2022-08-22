TOUS les JOURS Reopens in Flushing, Queens

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, announced that its popular Union Street location in Flushing, Queens has officially re-opened after renovations. The corporate-owned location underwent an extensive remodel to reveal a new, sophisticated store design, modelled after the brand’s west coast flagship store in Cerritos, Calif. Featuring bright white and gold accents, comfortable, new sofa seating for 28 guests, brighter bakery displays and a front-facing coffee and beverage station with a high-end espresso machine, the spacious 2,092 square-foot Union Street location is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Queens community. The menu will also include an extension of the brand’s best-selling sourdough sandwiches, including the Cranberry Chicken Avocado, Mushroom Cheese and Tuna Salad sandwiches. To celebrate the grand re-opening, those who purchase seven orders of Piece Cake at the Queens location through the end of September will receive a complimentary piece cake of their choice.

“We are very proud of our luxurious new store design which is a reflection of our high-quality baked goods and represents the direction we’re heading as a growing brand. The new prototype will be implemented at all new TOUS les JOURS locations across the U.S.,” says Sue Han, Marketing Director at TOUS les JOURS USA. “Bright, clean and inviting, we are thrilled to offer our guests a memorable bakery experience perfect for grab-and-go or enjoying TOUS les JOUR’s fresh-baked pastries and specialty café beverages in a comfortable environment.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest and anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.