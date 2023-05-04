TOUS les JOURS Reports Major Franchise and Sales Movement in Q1

TOUS les JOURS (TLJ), a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, reported significant Q1 2023 sales and franchise growth momentum, following an impressive 2022. In the past 15 months, TLJ has experienced unprecedented increases across several important business functions and is on track for more record-breaking performances in 2023. After ending 2022 with a 36.5% increase in total system sales (TSS) as well as a 35.2% jump in net income compared to the previous year, TOUS les JOURS continued the impressive sales growth trend in Q1 with a 56.7% rise in TSS. Even more, the popular chain reported a 349.4% increase in YOY net income compared to Q1 2022.

“During this most significant period of growth in company history, our ongoing increases in sales and franchise development are testaments to our dedicated and hard-working TOUS les JOURS franchisees and corporate employees who have been commendable in making TOUS les JOURS a go-to bakery and cafe destination across the country,” says Tony Hunsoo Ahn, CEO of TOUS les JOURS. “We are confident 2023 will be another year of significant milestones for TOUS les JOURS, and our successful Q1 performance underscores the commitment to maintaining our impressive momentum throughout the remainder of the year.”

In Q1 this year, TLJ opened five new bakeries across the U.S., introducing the bakery cafe chain to various new markets in Southern California, Texas, New York and North Carolina. The brand is expected to celebrate its 110-store milestone before the end of 2023, with first quarter openings pushing TLJ to the 90-unit mark. The brand is on track to open more than 20 new locations this year and has inked nearly 50 development deals across the country in the past 15 months.

“We’re extremely proud of the growth we’ve experienced since the beginning of last year, having opened nearly 20 locations in 2022, and remaining on track to repeat this achievement again in 2023,” says Sam Hong, Business Development Manager. “As we continue to grow as a bakery café chain, and reach more guests, our development success is being fueled by passionate franchisees who recognize TOUS les JOURS as an attractive business endeavor and aspire to establish and expand their portfolios with our growing brand.”

The brand’s remarkable January to March sales were fueled by strategic marketing initiatives and new product launches. In Q1 alone, TLJ successfully launched nine new permanent menu products, including the beloved Salt & Butter Roll, which quickly became a hit in numerous TLJ markets. Commonly known as the “shio pan” in Japanese bakeries, the TLJ version of the Salt & Butter roll offers extra rich layers of dough full of butter, topped with sea salt to give just the right amount of balance. Another notable Q1 product launch was the addition of boba, sweet tapioca pearls that can be added to any iced beverage on TLJ’s menu. Seamlessly and easily prepared, boba has been well received by franchisees and has become an instant hit for customers.

Further powering a successful Q1, TOUS les JOURS saw a hugely positive response to its annual Valentine’s Day collection. This year, TLJ themed the collection “BEE Mine,” forgoing traditional Valentine’s Day colors and schematics. Instead, the brand opted for intriguing flavors such as Honey and Black Sugar that tied into the seasonal play on words. The collection was extremely well received by TLJ customers, and the brand grew sales by 26% from the previous year.