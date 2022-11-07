TOUS les JOURS Reveals Festive Lineup of Desserts

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, revealed its new ‘Give Thanks’ Collection, launching in time for the season of giving. Featuring five festive treats that make for a delicious addition to any holiday gathering, the new collection is available at participating TOUS les JOURS locations now through November 24, 2022.

Inspired by traditional Thanksgiving flavors, TOUS les JOURS new collection is guaranteed to be happily gobbled up at any holiday gathering. Perfect for a fun-filled Friendsgiving, a Fall get together, or as the delectable finish to a Thanksgiving meal, TOUS les JOURS’ ‘Give Thanks’ collection may just upstage the turkey as the star of this season’s show.

Chestnut Cake – Guests are sure to go nuts over TOUS les JOURS’ 7-inch chestnut cake, which mixes real chestnut cream cake with mocha sponge, topped with roasted chestnuts.

Pumpkin Spice Cake – Move aside PSL! This 8-inch, 4-layer cake combines mocha cake with pumpkin spice buttercream for a delicious nod to the iconic Fall treat.

Thanksgiving Cloud Cake – For those that give thanks for the simple pleasures in life, the 8-inch Thanksgiving Cloud Cake tops TOUS les JOURS classic cloud cake with fresh berries.

Cranberry Orange Yogurt Cake – The perfect blend of fruity fall flavors, this 8-inch white chocolate sponge cake is layered with yogurt buttercream and cranberry spread.

To complement TOUS les JOURS’ Thanksgiving cake offerings, the brand has also partnered with Main Pie Co. to offer a Pecan Pie as part of the ‘Give Thanks’ collection. The 8-inch classic Pecan Pie is rich, dense, and gluten-free.

“At TOUS les JOURS we are constantly giving thanks for the support of our amazing customers,” says Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “This season of giving, it is our hope that the ‘Give Thanks’ collection will allow our customers to showcase their gratitude towards those that support them in their own lives and spread a little festive spirit when gathering with loved ones to celebrate all there is to be grateful for.”

The new Thanksgiving collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 80 U.S. locations. The quantity is limited, and product selection and availability may vary by location.