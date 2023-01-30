TOUS les JOURS Rolls Out Five Specialty Cakes for Valentine's Day

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, unveiled five specialty cakes in honor of Valentine’s Day. Available February 1-14, the “Bee My Valentine” collection is the perfect way to treat your significant other, soul sister, or self to an extra sweet Valentine’s Day.

“While we at TOUS les JOURS advocate indulging year-round, Valentine’s Day is truly the best excuse to shower your loved ones with sweet treats,” says Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “We are abuzz with excitement over our ‘Bee My Valentine’ collection, which invites customers to look beyond a simple box of chocolates and instead explore new flavors that are sure to result in love at first bite.”

Each of the five cakes in the collection were crafted with Cupid in mind, serving as a delicious centerpiece to any Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day celebration. The “Bee My Valentine” collection features:

·Bee Mine Cake – Featuring sweet mango buttercream, white sponge cake, and acacia honey glaze layers topped with buttercream flowers, this sweet treat is sure to have your sweetheart buzzing

·Black Sugar Cake – What's black and yellow and sweet all over? This is mocha sponge cake is layered with earl grey buttercream and finished with black sugar glaze

·Pink Velvet Cake - A riff on the classic red velvet, this strawberry velvet ombre cake with cream cheese icing, finished with this season’s favorite pink heart chocolates, is sure to be a fan-favorite

·Valentine’s Day Cloud Cake - A TOUS Les JOURS signature, this white sponge cake with mango cloud cream finished with fresh berries is sure to deliver a dreamy Valentine’s Day date

·Blueberry Mini Cloud Cake - Serving up a major “treat yo’ self” moment, the mini blueberry cake with signature cloud cream is the perfect Valentine's Day dessert for one

In addition to the limited-time cakes, TOUS les JOURS is also offering its full range of signature treats, including macarons, pastries, cookies, and the bakery’s classic cakes, so no matter what treat your sweet prefers, you’ll be covered.

The new “Bee Mine” collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 80 U.S. locations. Quantities are limited, and product selection and availability may vary by location.