TOUS les JOURS Rolls Out Two Signature Cakes and Three New Doughnut Flavors

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, has introduced five new treats that perfectly blend fruit-forward and classic, decadent flavors. Available now, TOUS les JOURS’ new collection brings two signature cakes and three new doughnut flavors to the bakery’s more than 100 locations across the United States. Each of the treats incorporate TOUS les JOURS immensely popular cloud cream, an integral element of the bakery’s bestselling Cloud Cakes.

The new lineup includes:

London Fog Cake - Made with delightfully soft chocolate sponge cake and layered with earl grey cloud cream infused with brewed tea, the London Fog Cake effortlessly evokes the cozy feeling of fall.

- Made with delightfully soft chocolate sponge cake and layered with earl grey cloud cream infused with brewed tea, the London Fog Cake effortlessly evokes the cozy feeling of fall. Strawberry Gateau Cake - Perfectly incorporating one of summer’s favorite ingredients, the Strawberry Gateau Cake tops a rich chocolate gateau cake with milk chocolate ganache, condensed milk cloud cream and fresh strawberries.

- Perfectly incorporating one of summer’s favorite ingredients, the Strawberry Gateau Cake tops a rich chocolate gateau cake with milk chocolate ganache, condensed milk cloud cream and fresh strawberries. Vanilla Cream Doughnut - This classic treat is elevated by utilizing TOUS les JOURS’ signature cloud cream to fill the doughnut with fresh vanilla cream.

- This classic treat is elevated by utilizing TOUS les JOURS’ signature cloud cream to fill the doughnut with fresh vanilla cream. Chocolate Cream Doughnut - The richer contrast to its classic vanilla counterpart, the Chocolate Cream Doughnut is filled with sweet milk chocolate fresh cream.

- The richer contrast to its classic vanilla counterpart, the Chocolate Cream Doughnut is filled with sweet milk chocolate fresh cream. Mango Cream Doughnut - Rounding out TOUS les JOURS’ cream doughnut trifecta, the limited-time Mango Cream Doughnut is filled with refreshing mango cream, making it the perfect option for those looking for a seasonal fruit-forward treat.

“Our Cloud Cakes are consistently among customers’ favorite TOUS les JOURS creations, so we are so excited to add two additional Cloud Cake flavors for guests to try, as well as a line of doughnuts that features our beloved cloud cream in a new way,” says Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “As we move from summer into fall, we are proud to introduce flavors that cater to both seasons, ensuring that there’s something for everyone among the new offerings, regardless of if guests are craving refreshing fruit flavors or an indulgent, cozy treat.”

Now available at each of TOUS les JOURS’ locations, the new Cloud Cakes and doughnuts join the brand’s extensive menu of baked goods and beverage offerings