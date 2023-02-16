TOUS les JOURS Sees 13.7 Percent Same-Store Sales Growth in 2022

TOUS les JOURS (TLJ), a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, recorded another impressive year. 2022 saw the popular bakery chain experience appreciable increases in sales, location count and brand momentum. As TLJ continues to grow throughout the U.S., it ended 2022 with increases in same-store sales of 13.7% and total system sales of 29.9% compared to the prior year. TLJ also reported an annual increase in average unit volume (AUV), including sizeable AUV growth of 11.4% in Q4.

“Our 2022 success is a resounding testament to the hard work and consummate dedication of our talented corporate team and the growing number of TOUS les JOURS franchisees who see tremendous promise in our acclaimed brand and limitless potential in our business model,” says Tony Hunsoo Ahn, CEO of TOUS les JOURS. “I am extremely proud to lead TOUS les JOURS in the United States, especially since we feel more confident each day that our goal to be the number one bakery chain in the U.S. by 2030 is achievable, which continues to motivate us and propel us forward.”

Among a host of impressive datapoints, unit count powered TLJ’s impressive year. The brand opened 14 new locations across the U.S. in 2022, including bakeries in five new states (Connecticut, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio and Indiana). In addition to new store openings, TLJ signed 47 development deals from coast to coast. Ending 2022 with 86 total locations open across 22 states, TLJ is on track for another substantial growth year with more than 20 new locations slated to open in 2023. The brand is expected to celebrate its 100-store milestone by the end of this year.

“2022 was a year that included major brand and franchise growth for TOUS les JOURS as we entered new states and signed new development deals – significant accomplishments that will help introduce the brand to many more communities and guests across the nation,” said Sam Hong, Business Development Manager. “We expect that the momentum we established in 2022 will carry over into 2023, and as we ramp up development activities and reinforce our appeal to prospective franchisees, we are confident that opening our 100th store is within reach this year.”

Adding locations was not the only way TLJ experienced success in 2022. The brand’s seasonal promotions, which include Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, also supported a notable uptick in sales. In 2022, the sales of seasonal, limited-time items rose 17% compared to the previous year – an impressive increase for the beloved bakery brand – while the chain’s holiday collections experienced a 45% increase in YOY distribution and 23% increase YOY in-store. Alongside seasonal cakes and pastries, TLJ launched more than 30 new products in 2022, including fan-favorites Earl Grey Latte Cake, Strawberry Sweet Cake and Honeydew Soft Bread. TLJ also partnered with popular online game Among Us and beloved Korean design studio Circus Boy Band to promote limited-time promotional cakes.

Complementing its growing array of mouthwatering food items, TLJ also continued to grow its ever-popular beverage lineup in 2022. The brand has continued to ramp up its beverage selections with its own award-winning beverage research and development specialist, Alexandra Hager, who took first place at the 2022 U.S. Coffee Championships – one of the coffee community’s largest annual competitions. Successful beverage introductions in 2022 included the Cold Brew Tonic and the Coconut Latte which were added to the TLJ beverage menu as permanent items.

Not only was 2022 marked by unprecedented sales increases and uniquely creative and immensely popular partnerships, but TOUS les JOURS also succeeded philanthropically, giving back in its corporate backyard. The brand connected with local communities, donating 3,000+ cakes and desserts to nearby hospitals like USC Keck Hospital, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.