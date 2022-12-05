TOUS les JOURS Unveiled its 'Christmas Wonderland' Collection

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, unveiled its “Christmas Wonderland” collection that features 20 festive holiday cakes – baked with the help of elves. Available now through December 25, the “Christmas Wonderland” collection was developed in collaboration with Circus Boy Band, a popular Korea-based design studio known for its charming illustrations of people and daily life.

“The weather outside may be frightful, but inside every TOUS les JOURS bakery it’s so delightful this season, as we have transformed our stores into Christmas Wonderlands with the launch of our latest collection,” says Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “Working with Circus Boy Band to create unique holiday-themed designs for every cake in this collection has us in a festive mood, and we are confident these treats are bound to be the highlight of holiday parties all month long.”

Inspired by all things Christmas, each of the 20 cakes in the collection features holiday-themed Circus Boy Band illustrations, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus, Christmas trees, and Frosty the Snowman! The holiday cakes are perfect for gifts, parties, and just to enjoy the holiday season. Some of the “Christmas Wonderland” cakes include:

·Berry Merry Christmas – Have yourself a berry little Christmas – let your heart be light. This cake is made up of rich chocolate ganache cloud cake and filled with a berry compote and raspberry crunch.

·Christmas Tree Vanilla – Topped with an illustration of Christmas Tree decorating, this vanilla mascarpone mousse cake is filled with strawberry puree.

·Jingle Mingle Fiesta – This festive cake features seasonal chocolate buttercream cake with hazelnut cream and chocolate crunch ball inside and decorated with a fun Christmas party illustration.

·Frosty the Snowman – This adorable snowman-shaped white sponge cake includes caramel cream and chocolate crunch cream.

·Rudolph the Reindeer – This cute Rudolph chocolate cake features chocolate crunch inside and, of course, a red nose for decoration!

·Jolly Santa – Ho ho ho! This hipster Santa cake is made up of chocolate cake with hazelnut cream and chocolate crunch inside.

·Buche de Noel – This chocolate log roll cake is filled with rich chocolate ganache cream.

·Merry Christmas Tree – Oh Christmas tree! This chocolate cake filled with strawberry buttercream is made to look like a green Christmas tree with ornaments and all!

·Gingerbread Buttercream – This chocolate sponge cake features seasonal gingerbread flavored buttercream.

·Sweet Potato Mousse – Still craving sweet potato from Thanksgiving? This sweet potato mousse cake is here to satisfy.

·Earl Grey and Choco – It's time for high tea! This earl grey gateau cake with sweet earl grey cloud cream and caramel ganache cream inside is the perfect complement to holiday tea parties.

TOUS les JOURS is also offering a holiday twist on some of its beloved classic cakes such as its popular chocolate cake, cheesecake, tiramisu, mocha cake and, of course, its signature Cloud cake. Each cake purchase comes with a free Circus Boy Band sticker, while supplies last.

The new “Christmas Wonderland” collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 80 U.S. locations. Quantities are limited, and product selection and availability may vary by location.