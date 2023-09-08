TOUS les JOURS Unveils Pumpkin Pie Macchiato and Butter Pecan Latte for Fall Season

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has unveiled two seasonal beverages just in time for fall. The limited-time offerings include a new Butter Pecan Latte and the return of TOUS les JOURS’ popular Pumpkin Pie Macchiato, which debuted last year to much fanfare. The autumn-inspired beverages were crafted by TOUS les JOURS’ award-winning Beverage Research & Development Specialist, Alex Hager, who took home a first-place prize last year at the U.S. Coffee Championships. Developed with the season’s most beloved flavors in mind, the delectable beverages are available now through November 30 at participating TOUS les JOURS locations across the country.

New to the bakery café's impressive and wide-ranging beverage lineup, the Butter Pecan Latte combines the rich, nutty flavors of butter pecan with caramel drizzle and toffee topping to create a decadent seasonal latte. TOUS les JOURS also proudly welcomes back its fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Macchiato, which boasts notes of pumpkin, brown sugar, hazelnut and caramel. Both seasonal beverages can be ordered iced or hot.

“With any menu addition, we aim to deliver innovative, interesting flavor profiles that excite guests and encourage them to try something new, and our duo of fall beverages is no exception,” says Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “The new Butter Pecan Latte and immensely popular Pumpkin Pie Macchiato capture the flavors our customers know and love this time of year, reaffirming our commitment to great-tasting, flavor-forward beverages our guests can truly experience, not just consume.”

With more than 100 locations across the U.S., TOUS les JOURS has established itself as a go-to destination for bakery and beverage enthusiasts and boasts a deep dedication to thoughtful, quality-driven menu innovation. Beverage innovation has been a priority for the bakery café chain as it continues to grow around the country.