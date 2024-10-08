TOUS les JOURS, the renowned bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, invites guests to trick or treat this Halloween with its “Spooky Delights” lineup of frighteningly indulgent new seasonal cakes and pastries. Available from Oct. 17-31, these sweet treats are perfect for celebrating the season with a delicious twist and will be offered at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

“We’re excited to introduce our Halloween collection, featuring a playful assortment of seasonal cakes and éclairs that perfectly capture the spirit of fun and indulgence,” said Sue Han, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgic favorites or eager to try our festive new flavors, this collection is crafted to add a touch of magic to your Halloween celebrations.”

The “Spooky Delights” Halloween collection features an array of limited-time centerpiece cakes, such as Cookies N Cream Mousse (decadent chocolate sheet cake layered with creamy cookies and cream mousse, topped with Oreo cookies), Peanut Butter & Jelly (cake combines layers of rich peanut butter buttercream and strawberry jam for a balance of sweet and nutty flavors), Spooky Delight (three layer cake in green, orange and purple, delicately paired with smooth cloud cream cheese), Halloween Cloud (airy white sheet cake layered with cloud cream and topped with mixed berries and spooky Halloween-themed strawberries) and Mini Pumpkin Spice (pumpkin spice cake with crunchy walnuts and rich cream cheese frosting). Cakes range from $9.00-$40.00 each.

In addition to the limited-time cakes, guests can enjoy single-serving desserts, including the Chocolate Éclair, filled with rich chocolate cream and topped with decadent chocolate glaze or the Vanilla Éclair, featuring smooth vanilla cream and a sweet vanilla glaze. Eclairs range from $6.00-$6.25 each.