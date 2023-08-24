Tractor Beverage Company Hires Swapna Mony as VP of Innovation and Quality

Tractor Beverage Company, one of North America's fastest-growing beverage brands and the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage company dedicated to food service, announced the hiring of Swapna Mony as Vice President of Innovation and Quality. Mony joins a company on the rise, with Tractor having been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in the nation for the second consecutive year.

In this capacity, Mony will be responsible for developing and guiding critical strategies to grow Tractor's business, facilitating key partnerships, and building out the innovation pipeline. Mony will leverage her vast experience in beverage formulation and launching new products, working with emerging technologies, and driving scale and strategic growth in the food and beverage industry.

"Swapna already fits seamlessly with our team and truly understands how to connect business needs with strategy and delivery," says Kevin Sherman, Tractor Beverage CEO. "Her deep expertise in innovation and sales paired with her passion for the beverage industry is an ideal match as we grow in this space, and we are thrilled to have her on board."

A talented innovation leader, Mony most recently served as Sr. Market Manager of Distribution at Cargill, recently awarded one of Fast Company's 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators. With the addition of Mony, Tractor will be well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in a tough competitive environment.

"I am thrilled to be working with a company that is bringing choice to a traditionally static corner of the food service industry," said Mony. "This is a talented, collaborative team, and I'm excited to bring my experience to Tractor as we continue to dominate the organic beverage space in food service."