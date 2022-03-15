Tranzonic Expands Contract Converting Services for Dry and Presaturated Wipes

The Tranzonic Companies, a respected manufacturer of cleaning, maintenance, and personal protection products, has expanded its ability to provide contract converting services for presaturated and dry perforated rolls within the nonwoven wipes category.

With global supply chain issues making news almost daily, Tranzonic invested in new equipment to provide integrated chemical mixing, filling, converting, and packaging for perforated rolls in their Knoxville, Tenn., location. This has increased their domestic manufacturing capabilities of this critical hygiene product category and rounds out their already expansive dry wipe converting and packaging capabilities. Now, Tranzonic is making some of these select process lines available for contract converting.

Businesses can now access skilled, experienced personnel to manufacture, package, label, and ship all of their dry and presaturated wipes. These contract converting services may utilize the customer’s substrates, solutions or packaging. Tranzonic also offers full turn-key products, eliminating time and stress for the customer in sourcing these components.

Tranzonic has a wide array of standard substrates and solutions from which to choose, and the ability to provide customized substrates and packaging options to meet specific applications at targeted cost points.

Tranzonic’s full converting capabilities include slitting, rewinding, sheeting, inter-folding, quarter-folding, perforating rolls, and packaging, In addition to various cut, fold, and packaging options, the company offers a variety of standard liquid solutions for presaturated wipes, as well as in-house laboratory services and an on-site technical director to replicate or formulate custom solutions and fragrances.

With some of the longest-tenured wiping cloth and chemical solutions experts on staff, private labeling is second nature to Tranzonic. U.S. facilities are EPA- and NSF-certified.

Prior to expanding its contract converting services, The Tranzonic Companies was already a well-known manufacturer and supplier of woven and nonwoven wipes for diverse commercial, industrial, institutional, and business sectors from food service to automotive to medical.

Interested parties can visit Tranzonic at IDEA 22 in Miami from March 28-31 at booth number 1821, where they will be exhibiting with one of their wholly owned clean room companies, High-Tech Conversions. They can also contact Jessilyn Duke at 909-510-8968 or jduke@tranzonic.com.