Trileaf Corporation, a leading Architectural and Engineering firm, announced that it is exploring the possibility of combining electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with pizza restaurants in a new marketing push that it believes could be a win for both industries.

Trileaf is offering free EV Charging Station Branding and Design Studies to pizza franchises to help them evaluate the benefits of electric vehicles for their business and local community. Trileaf's innovative design solutions and extensive expertise in property development make it well-equipped to support pizza franchises looking to add EV charging stations to their locations.

"We see this as a winning formula that benefits everyone," says Roger Zimmer, Trileaf's Senior Structural Engineering Manager. "EV drivers need more charging options, and pizza restaurants are always looking for new ways to attract customers, and often manage a fleet of delivery vehicles. By bringing these two industries together, we can create a unique and innovative offering that meets the needs of both."

As a leading Architectural and Engineering firm, Trileaf has extensive expertise in creating comprehensive plans and providing exceptional project management for property development. The company offers site assessment and documentation services, helping clients identify existing property conditions and deficiencies for proposed renovations. Trileaf's team of experts conducts thorough due diligence on potential properties, examining factors such as permitting and zoning regulations, environmental concerns, and customer goals. With these capabilities, Trileaf is well-equipped to support the typical EV charging/pizza restaurant combination project and help bring it to fruition.

The company is currently engaging several major pizza chains about the possibility of adding EV charging stations to their locations. Trileaf believes that this could help pizza restaurants differentiate themselves from their competitors and attract a new, environmentally conscious customer base.

"We're excited about the potential of combining the convenience of EV charging with the popularity of pizza to create a new market that benefits both industries," says Zimmer.

Trileaf has a history of success in developing unique and profitable properties and has recently provided EV Charging Station solutions for multiple airport locations. With a solid reputation for providing exceptional design solutions for hundreds of property locations with nationwide coverage, the company believes that the EV charging/pizza restaurant combination could be its most exciting project yet.

"We're always looking for new opportunities to create value for our customers and our communities," adds Zimmer. "We believe that this new venture has the potential to do just that."