Trill Burgers, co-founded by rap legend and entrepreneur Bun B, is partnering exclusively with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, to bring its viral smashburgers directly to customers at home. Available now on the DoorDash app, fans across the city can get their favorite signature Trill Burgers combos delivered right to their door.

After a successful first year at its brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Montrose neighborhood (3607 S. Shepherd Dr.), finding a third-party delivery partner was a natural next step for the Houston-based burger restaurant.

“We’re so excited to take the Trill Burgers experience to a new level,” Bun B said. “You can’t always make it out when you’re craving a Trill Burger, and DoorDash is the perfect partner to help get our burgers directly into the hands of our guests. We are all about our customers, and we’re excited to offer them another way to get their Trill Burgers right at home.”

To order Trill Burgers on DoorDash, customers will need to have a DoorDash account and place their order through the app. Trill Burgers’ full menu will be available, including the award-winning OG Trill Burger with two smashed beef patties, Trill Sauce, caramelized onions, pickles and American cheese on a potato bun; the Triple OG Trill Burger; and the Kids Menu featuring a Baby G single-patty smashburger. Beef and vegan options will be available.

DoorDash ordering hours will be the same as Trill Burgers’ in-store operating hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.