TriMark Adams-Burch Promotes Jill Martin to Senior Director of Territory Sales

TriMark Adams-Burch recently promoted Jill Martin to the Senior Director of Territory Sales role. She will be responsible for growing street sales and profits. As Senior Director, Martin will hire, train, supervise, and motivate the Regional Sales Managers and Territory Sales team to increase the company’s top-line growth and bottom-line performance.

Martin has twenty years of marketing and sales experience, with ten of those years spent at Sysco as their Sales Consultant, District Sales Manager, Regional Sales Manager, and most recently, Director of Business development. In April 2019, she became TriMark’s Private Label Specialist and quickly climbed to Regional Sales Manager, Director of Sales, and now Senior Director of Territory Sales.

“As a food lover and avid traveler, my career in foodservice allows me to combine my passions through partnering and dining with the best Chefs and Restauranteurs in the United States.”

Martin is based in Landover, Maryland, leading a Street Sales team of twenty, the Private Label Specialist Joe Casuccio, two Regional Managers, Howard Wetrogan, and one to be announced. She reports to the General Manager of Adams-Burch, Justin Maietta, who is excited to welcome Martin to the role:

“Jill’s results, focus on aggressive profitable growth, professional approach, and strong culture fit are the driving forces behind this well-earned promotion.”

Martin spends time with her two very well-loved dogs outside of work and fosters other dogs from her local SPCA. In the past. She traveled to Japan and Southeast Asia, teaching English and sampling all types of exotic foods.