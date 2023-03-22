TriMark Adds to Category Management Team

TriMark welcomes Brenda Albright, Adrienne Natale, and Mark Doles to the Category Management Team led by our Senior Vice President of Category Management, Scott MacKaben.

Brenda Albright will transition to the Director of Category Management for Disposables role at the end of this month after spending a year as TriMark’s Director of Regional Procurement in the North Region. As a category subject matter expert, Brenda is responsible for understanding the products and the current and potential supply base and market within the industry. She will maintain divisional and regional relationships with sales teams and leadership members while building on the perspectives and critical requirements for meeting all category strategy needs. Brenda has over twenty years of foodservice industry experience and comes to us from US Foods, where she worked as the Category Manager of Beverage, Dairy, and Disposables. She holds a Business Management degree from Rhode Island College.

The New Director of Category Management for Smallwares and Tabletops, Adrienne Natale, will begin her TriMark career in early April. In her new role, Adrienne will assist in delivering creative category and vendor programs, outperform competitors, and help the sales team provide expert solutions to customers. With over twenty years of experience, she successfully managed vendor relationships, cultivated new business, and forecasted category sales, margin, and cost savings. Before joining TriMark, she was a Senior Category Analyst, Associate Category Manager, and, most recently, Category Manager at Topco Indirect Spend Solutions. Her educational background includes a BA in Secondary Education and French from Coastal Carolina University.

Earlier this month, we welcomed Mark Doles as Senior Category Manager. Mark has significant years in industry-specific sales and category management, including twenty-seven years at US Foods, most recently as the Category Operations Manager in the Metro DC area. He also worked for Next Day Gourmet and holds a degree in Education with a concentration in Marketing and Business Management from George Mason University.