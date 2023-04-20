TriMark Announces Important Leadership Changes

TriMark announced a promotion of a longtime team member and two new hires!

Amy Flemister was recently promoted to Vice President of Sales for National Accounts with TriMark RW Smith. Amy has spent over twenty years at TriMark in roles like Senior Business Development Manager and Director of Business Development for Arizona, Palm Springs, and Orange County. She holds a BA in Psychology from UW Madison.

TriMark Orange County hired Adam Swick in March 2023 as the Director of Business Development – Construction. He has had a long career in sales spanning more than twenty-three years at companies like Warrior Custom Golf, Behr Process Corporation, and, most recently, Dehumidification Technologies. He holds a BBA from California State University.

Seth Walter is United East’s new Director of Procurement. With 35+ years in supply chain work, he is aptly prepared to take on his new role at TriMark. Seth comes to us from Thrasio, where he was the Director of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Management. He has also held positions at Williams-Sonoma, UncommonGoods, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, and was co-owner of the lifestyle boutique, Cog & Pearl, which featured emerging independent designers.