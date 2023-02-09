TriMark Announces Two Key Leadership Hires

TriMark recently announced two key hires.

Anthony Ubaka is TriMark's first Senior Director of Credit and Collections. Anthony will lead all regional credit and collections teams in this newly created role. His immediate focus will be on opportunities that improve the order-to-cash cycle across TriMark's diverse customer base, driving responsible credit policies and efficient cash collections.

With more than twenty years of experience, Anthony is no stranger to trade credit risk and order to cash cycle optimization leadership. In his previous role as Director of Credit, Collections, and Cash Application at CH-Robinson (CHR), he managed a staff of two-hundred and global customer portfolios of nearly $2 billion. He is well-versed in dispute resolution, implementing new strategies and systems, improving performance through targeted training, and invoking subject matter experts for critical processes. He also inaugurated CHR's Resolution Control Center.

Anthony will report to Mike Moore, Treasurer and Chief Accounting Officer. His direct reports include highly experienced credit and collections leaders: Amy Walters - North Region; Antionette Nelson and Sandie Walters - South Region; George Zankich and Robert Reed - West Region.

Anthony holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from DeVry University and an MPA in Fiscal Management from North Carolina Central University. When not in the office, he enjoys the outdoors, spending time with his family, and cooking. He is known to serve cauliflower disguised as mashed potatoes and carrot-spiked orange juice - be mindful of his dinner plans if you are ever dining with him!

TriMark also announced that that Hyacinth Vincent has joined its Chicago team as the new Senior (Sr.) Master Data Management (MDM) Director. She leads its MDM project focused on getting its data ready for Enterprise Resource Planning implementations. She works with the business technology teams to define and govern its data across product, customer, and supplier domains.

Before joining the TriMark family, Hyacinth worked at Takeda Pharmaceutical, focusing on evaluating and recommending data tools and platforms for their US business unit. She also administered data standards and directed governance architects on data strategy, standards, and best practices at Jones Lang Lasalle. Hyacinth also worked as the Sr. Data Governance Program Manager at Microsoft.

Her educational background includes a BS in Computer Science, MS in Computer Information Systems, and an MA in Management.