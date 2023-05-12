TriMark Gill-Crofton Announces Opening of Yahentamitsi Dining Hall at the University of Maryland

TriMark Gill-Crofton announced that the University of Maryland (UMD) Yahentamitsi Dining Hall is now open to students and faculty. TriMark was awarded the project bid in 2020 through Holder Construction, which partnered with our organization to design and build the new dining hall.

Built on the ancestral lands of the Native Piscataway Tribe, the University of Maryland dedicates its new dining facility to the Piscataway people and Native Americans with a fitting title, Yahentamitsi, meaning "a place to go to eat" in the native Algonquin language.

The dining hall is 68,000 square feet with a 15,000-person capacity. It features a buffet-style layout with stations dedicated to various traditional and international cuisines. TriMark provided exhaust hood systems, walk-in coolers, dishwashing machines, tray accumulation systems, hot cooking lineups, fabricated food shields, and customer stainless steel food, beverage, and serving counters, among other products.

Senior Project Manager David Verostic led this concept-to-completion project with his team: Travis Mooneyhan, Director of Operations; Bridget Duquin, Head of Estimating; Kandy McClowry, Contract Specialist; Jamie Gilbert, Project Senior Coordinator; and Todd Luke, Project Manager.

Along with UMD's Food and Beverage Director, Greg Thompson, and the Ricca Design Studio, David and his team designed a state-of-the-art facility with a modern aesthetic with only the highest-quality materials and most innovative technology on the market, including Halton M.A.R.V.E.L., American Panel, RDT Refrigeration Equipment, Champion's, Jade, Alto Shaam, Groen Equipment, BSI, and PMG products. David praised his team members and contributors for their hard work and top-notch contributions, recalling his experience on the project:

"We've completed many hotels, custom high-end restaurants, and campus facilities, so our in-house team is well-seasoned with projects of this size. Our streamlined procedures and processes benefit the efficiency of this intricate design and construction flow."

David and his team continue to raise the bar on industry standards, which they plan to take with them to their many exciting upcoming projects. We look forward to seeing what our amazing Gill-Crofton team accomplishes in their projects ahead.