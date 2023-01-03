TriMark Hires Nishant Kumar as New Director of Global Sourcing

Nishant Kumar is TriMark’s new Director of Global Sourcing. He has 20+ years of leadership experience in global sourcing and procurement functions. He worked internationally for several merchandising companies such as IKEA, Walmart Stores, Inc., Velora-Sabre Group, and KuMart LLC, ensuring a timely merchandise flow. Nishant will now prioritize direct procurement for several of TriMark’s import programs, beginning with private label. He will temporarily report to Eric Hardt.

Nishant has written two novels titled ‘Behind the Vail’ and ‘Living with the Parasites,’ the latter was adapted into a Bollywood film. He enjoys making Indian food for his friends and family, speaks four languages, and has worked and lived in Asia, Europe, and North America.