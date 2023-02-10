TriMark Hockenbergs Promotes Paul Parr to General Manager

TriMark announced the promotion of Paul Parr to the General Manager (GM) role at TriMark Hockenbergs. Parr will report to Mike Siegel and continue his family legacy as the division leader.

Parr’s grandfather, Tom Schrack Senior (Sr.), joined Hockenbergs in 1972. He later bought the company in 1985 and brought his sons and Parr’s parents, Mary, and Paul Sr., aboard. Parr joined the team at seventeen, stocking shelves, cleaning glasses, and other warehouse duties. After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a degree in Accounting and Marketing, he joined the Hockenbergs Accounting team. He grew into the roles of the Controller, Vice President (VP) of Operations, and most recently, VP of Chain Services. The Hockenbergs team had expanded to six locations by the time TriMark purchased the company in 2017.

“Paul and his family have spent their lives in the business. He is well suited to lead the Hockenbergs team to new heights.” – Tom Wienclaw, TriMark President.

Parr demonstrates a commitment to customer service towards our clients and employees alike. His improvement mindset helps drive revenue and develop current business practices for Hockenbergs. Parr’s reliable leadership and willingness to assist with any task, big or small, set Hockenbergs up for success.

Parr enjoys spending time with his family, sports, and watching movies outside of work. He is thrilled to have achieved his goal of becoming Hockenbergs’ next leader.

“I’ve fulfilled my lifelong dream of following in my grandfather’s footsteps as Hockenbergs’ leader. I am eager to build upon my family’s legacy and drive the division’s growth. I am thankful to my wife for her support in pursuing my aspirations.”