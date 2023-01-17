TriMark Names Scott MacKaben Senior VP of Category Management

TriMark announces Scott MacKaben as the new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Category Management. Scott will be responsible for developing an industry-leading category management team. As SVP, Scott will oversee category growth, profitability, new product business development, global brand procurement, and other related operational elements. Scott will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

MacKaben served as a Vietnamese Linguist in the United States Air Force for seven years. Post military service, he worked for US Foods for twelve years in various locations and roles, including Senior Product Line Manager Category Manager, Regional Director (Dir.) of Cluster Merchandising, and Dir. of Category Operations. His most recent role before joining TriMark was as SVP of Procurement for Frosty Acres Brands (FAB), Inc.:

“I am honored to join a company with such an impressive leadership team and dynamic culture," MacKaben says. "I look forward to establishing a Category Management process that will contribute to the organization’s growth.”

MacKaben brings years of industry and leadership experience to his new role as SVP of Category Management. MacKaben is based in Duluth, Georgia, and will report to TriMark’s President, Tom Wienclaw:

“With this significant hire, TriMark continues to round out its Executive Leadership team with proven world-class talent. We are excited to bring a talent of Scott’s caliber on board. I look forward to Scott driving vendor and product strategy to position TriMark for continued growth," says Tom Wienclaw, President, TriMark USA.

MacKaben enjoys CrossFit, hiking, camping, boating, and attending concerts. He spends free time with his wife and three children by the water and cheering on their favorite sports teams.