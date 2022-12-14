TriMark North Lends a Helping Hand to Freestore Food Bank in Cincinnati

Members of TriMark’s SS Kemp division in Cincinnati, Ohio (OH) dedicated their free time to helping the city’s Freestore Food Bank pack several boxes of food for distribution throughout the community and surrounding areas. Michael Heroux, Regional Sales Manager for SS Kemp, shared his appreciation for the opportunity to participate:

“The amount of people Freestore Food Bank impacts is truly incredible. Thank you for allowing our team to volunteer and make a difference,” Heroux says.

Freestore Food Bank, Inc. is a non-profit organization that serves 37.7 meals annually in counties in OH, Indiana, and Kentucky. They offer several volunteer opportunities and support a variety of facilities, including but not limited to food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and community centers. As a founding member of Feeding America and one of OH largest food banks, Freestore Food Bank improves the lives of individuals and families in several communities by eliminating hunger.