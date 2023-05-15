TriMark Promotes John Tulaney to Director of Private Label Equipment

TriMark’s Private Label team welcomes their new Director of Private Label Equipment, John Tulaney. His primary focus is the Kintera brand’s sales growth, driving support and enablement for TriMark’s sales team and customers. John has worked in retail foodservice equipment, supplies, distribution, and contract sales for 20+ years. He joined TriMark Adams-Burch in June 2021 as a Contract Sales Representative in Landover, Maryland.

­“I’m looking forward to working with the Private Label team and building the Kintera brand.”

John spent the first ten years of his career at Petco Inc. as an Equipment Delivery Driver and Installer and as an Equipment Salesperson before moving on to become the Foodservice Equipment and Supply Sales Manager for SRS Inc. After eight years, John became the Department Manager of Restaurant Depot, transitioning again to Singer Equipment as an Equipment and Design Specialist focusing on the Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey markets. In September 2020, one year prior to joining the TriMark Adams-Burch team, he worked for Chefs’ Toys as Assistant Manager.

John will report to Vice President of Private Label, Chris Crocetti, who is thrilled to have John on his team:

“We’re excited for John’s perspective to help our teams bring more Kintera to more customers.”

John lives in Virginia with his two children and a Red Lab named Elaine Marie.