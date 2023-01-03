TriMark Promotes Wendy Carniglia to West's Regional Vice President of National Accounts

TriMark announced the promotion of Wendy Carniglia to the West’s Regional Vice President (VP) of National Accounts, taking the place of Jennifer Galanis, now TriMark’s Chief Growth Officer. Carniglia joined TriMark in 2012 as an Account Executive working with customers True Food Kitchen, Joey’s, and others. With twenty-three years of sales and operations experience in the foodservice industry, her expertise and leadership will be crucial to ensuring the continued growth and success of the National Accounts team at TriMark Orange County (TMOC) and TriMark Distribution West. She will also lead the Facilities team at TMOC and continue to impact sales revenue through lead-sharing efforts.

Carniglia will report to TriMark West’s Executive VP, Howard Cantrell. Her team comprises the Facilities and National Accounts employees of the West’s Distribution and Design-Build divisions.