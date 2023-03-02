TriMark South's Duluth Team Volunteers at Open Hand Atlanta

TriMark South's Duluth team recently volunteered at Open Hand Atlanta, a social service organization in Atlanta, Georgia.

Open Hand Atlanta delivers nutrition-sensitive meals to their community. The organization relies on caring staff and volunteers to support its mission of providing value.

Team members helped pack over 1,000 medically tailored meals designed for individuals with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and HIV/AIDS. The team was thrilled to support their local community.

We are grateful to have such caring individuals at TriMark who dedicate themselves to positively impacting their communities!