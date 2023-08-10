TriMark South/West Hires Tim Welsh as Senior Vice President for Project and Contract Bid

TriMark South/West welcomes new Senior Vice President for Project and Contract Bid Tim Welsh, an architectural graduate of Ohio State University with over twenty years of experience and foodservice knowledge.

As Senior Vice President of Project and Contract Bid Sales, Tim develops and directs the region’s sales leadership team to exceed customer expectations and execute excellence while monitoring the sales performance and ensuring the results exceed targets. He is mainly responsible for implementing a commercial growth strategy, driving excellence within the Design-Build team, and profitable customer development.

Before joining TriMark South/West, Tim founded Urban Vision Development, LLC. He worked for WD Partners as Vice President (VP) of Development, Senior Director of Store Development at Walgreens, VP of Real Estate and Store Development for Sweetgreen and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Chief Development Officer Qdoba Mexican Eats. Tim most recently held the Chief Development Officer position at Crunch Fitness. Tim reports to the South/West Region’s Executive Vice President, Howard Cantrell, who is excited to have him on board.

“I am excited to welcome Tim Welsh to TriMark and the South/West Region Leadership Team. With his background in architecture, design, and foodservice, leading teams, and developing a great culture, I know he will make a huge impact," Cantrell says.

Tim is an avid Ohio State University Football fan. He also enjoys mountain biking and spending time with his family of five.