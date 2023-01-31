TriMark SS Kemp Completes Kitchen Renovation at McKinley Elementary School in Lisbon, Ohio

After nine months, including a three-month delay, Roy Silcott of TriMark SS Kemp completed the kitchen renovation of McKinley Elementary School, a Nutrition Inc. facility, in December 2022. Missy Adams of Nutrition Inc. contracted SS Kemp to replace old and outdated serving lines, coolers, and heated holding cabinets, among other products. After a site visit, the pair sketched an idea and Vollrath produced CAD drawings for school board approval. With Vollrath’s Julie Hein, Roy and his Pittsburgh installation team worked diligently to place products and work around parts and supply chain delays. Key installation team members, Brian Crumrine and Frank Sessi guided the project’s realization.

Roy, SS Kemp’s Equipment Sales Specialist, concentrates on TriMark’s education sector, explicitly colleges, universities, and other school systems. He has been with TriMark for over five years after twenty years of working for a French chef in Cincinnati, Ohio. His previous projects include work at Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and several school districts from southwestern Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Northern West Virginia.

“We’re more than happy to do this for any and all school operations. The McKinley project is a nice example of the quality work TriMark’s SS Kemp division produces.”

Upcoming projects include Delfield Serving lines at Charleroi Area School District, new cafeteria tables and dining area renovations to North Hill High School and Middle School, and new Piper Products Serving Lines for West Allegheny School District.