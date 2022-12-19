TriMark SS Kemp Names Eugene Cresta Vice President

TriMark announced that Eugene Cresta has accepted the position of Vice President for TriMark SS Kemp, effective January 2, 2023. He will lead our Private Label efforts and oversee the division’s Territory Sales, including Disposable Specialists and Merchandising. He will foster day-to-day execution levels to grow sales, improve profitability, and increase future market shares. Eugene will also supervise Regional Sales Managers to ensure TriMark SS Kemp continues its honor as the best Tabletop, Supplies, and Kitchen Equipment supplier in each territory. He will report to SS Kemp’s General Manager, Jerry Stoffl, who has nothing but great things to say about him:

Eugene has always exhibited an aura of confidence, exemplified by his professionalism, character, and calm demeanor, which will serve him well in this new role. – Jerry Stoffl

Eugene has several years of experience in the foodservice industry, including sixteen years at Sysco Food Services and twelve years as District Manager in the Downtown Pittsburg market. In 2014, he joined SS Kemp & Co. as a Regional Sales Manager, promoting increased revenue and collaboration between customers, vendors, and staff. So far, Eugene and the team have grown Pittsburgh’s sales from $6 million to $20 million. He has also been a strategic partner in implementing the new Enterprise Resource Planning and Sales Initiative programs.

Eugene enjoys mountain biking and Pittsburgh-based sports teams. He and his family are tackling their goal of visiting all fifty US states; they are currently more than halfway there.