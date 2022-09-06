TriMark USA Names Tom Wienclaw President

TriMark USA, LLC the country’s leading provider of design services, equipment, and supplies to the foodservice industry, announced Tom Wienclaw has been named President, TriMark USA, effective immediately. Mr. Wienclaw will report to the Executive Chairman, Mitchell Jacobson, who is currently leading the company’s Executive Committee. The Executive Committee is comprised of Howard Cantrell (EVP, West Region), Andrew Foster (Chief Human Resources Officer), Frank Lordi (Chief Financial Officer), Karen McCain (EVP, South Region), Michael Passanisi (General Counsel), and Tom Wienclaw - all directly reporting to Mr. Jacobson.

Tom will continue to have full responsibility for the North Region. In addition to leading the North, Tom will lead the Category Management organization (formerly known as Supply Chain), while continuing to serve as the Chief Growth Officer of the company. Tom will also lead engagement with our key suppliers and buying groups. Richard Kuo, Chief Strategy Officer and Jon Jacobs, Chief Marketing Officer, will continue to report to Tom.

Tom is an 18-year veteran of TriMark and served most recently as Executive Vice President of the North Region. Tom Wienclaw joined TriMark in 2004 and has served the company in a variety of leadership positions including Divisional CFO and General Manager, Divisional President, Executive Vice President of the now former Midwest Region, and Executive Vice President of the North Region. In October of 2021, he took on Chief Growth Office responsibility.

“I am thrilled to take on this additional responsibility at TriMark,” says Wienclaw. “I have spent 18 years at TriMark. TriMark is a market leader with tremendous opportunities for growth. I have admired the determination and competency of the leadership team since my first interactions and look forward to being a part of that team as we embark together on the next chapter in TriMark’s long and successful history.”

“Tom is a clear leader on our executive team and has led his region to record growth,” said Mitchell Jacobson, Executive Chairman. “He has been enormously successful throughout his tenure at TriMark and is widely respected in the industry. I am excited about TriMark’s future and Tom’s decision to take on this larger role. His commitment to TriMark is a true vote of confidence in the growth and future success he sees in TriMark.”