TriMark USA Promotes Howard Cantrell to EVP of South/West Region

TriMark USA announces the promotion of Howard Cantrell, Executive Vice President of the West Region, to Executive Vice President of the newly combined South/West Region. Howard will assume the responsibilities for the South Region from Karen McCain, Executive Vice President. Karen will continue to report to Tom Wienclaw, CEO, and will lead several key strategic initiatives.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Howard joined TriMark in 2019 as the Senior Vice President and General Manager for TriMark Distribution West, where he provided oversight and direction for Sales and Distribution for the R.W. Smith and Economy Divisions. In early 2021, Howard was promoted to the role of President of TriMark’s Orange County Division. During his tenure he was integral in continuing to build the TriMark Orange County brand in the West, expanding the design-build business, and aligning Operations for continued success. Howard was promoted to Executive Vice President for the West Region in August of 2021.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with the South region," Howard says. "I’ve learned so much from Karen and the rest of the South leadership over the past few years. Having the two regions merge will only put us in a better position to service our customers, supplier partners, and employees.”

Howard began his career in the foodservice industry directly out of college as a Floor Sales Representative for East Bay Restaurant and Supply. Over his 22 years with East Bay, he held the roles of General Manager and Vice President of Operations and played a significant role in growing and developing East Bay Restaurant and Supply, taking the organization from $16M in revenue to just over $100M in annual sales.

Howard is a member of theExecutive Leadership Team and will report to Tom Wienclaw, CEO.

“I am excited for Howard to step up for yet another challenge here at TriMark," Wienclaw says. "Howard’s leadership will be instrumental as the combined South/West Region continues its growth trajectory.”

Howard holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of West Florida. Howard loves to travel and enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, fishing, and camping. He and his family will continue to reside in San Diego, CA.