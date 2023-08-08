TriMark USA Promotes Kevin Connor to SVP for Revenue Management and Business Analytics

TriMark USA announces the promotion of Kevin Connor to Senior Vice President for Revenue Management and Business Analytics.

A Graduate of Mount Union College and with an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western University, Kevin has 30 years of experience in the sales, marketing, and pricing fields. The last 4 of those years with TriMark as the Vice President of Profit Improvement. In his new role, Kevin will oversee the Supplier Council, continue his work managing Customer Account Reviews and support of the Regional Deal desks for project quoting and reporting, and develop custom analysis leveraging internal sales and purchasing data.

“Our team’s success is derived from serving our internal stakeholders (leadership, sales, purchasing) to

help them sell more profitably. We turn data into insights, insights into actions, and actions into improved profitability," Connor says.

Before joining TriMark, Kevin started his career with General Mills before moving to Hewlett-Packard as a Business Planning Manager and a Product Marketing Manager. He was Director of Merchandising and Pricing for Dealer Tire, Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations for Quanex Building Products, Commercial Marketing Leader for the Americas with Allegion, and most recently, before joining TriMark, Director of Sales and Marketing for Fives Group. Kevin will join TriMark’s Leadership Council and report to Tom Wienclaw, CEO.

“Kevin earned this promotion thru execution, thought leadership, and innovation. Kevin will continue to support the business units to drive profitable growth," Wienclaw says.

Kevin is a loyal Cleveland Sports fan. He lives with his wife Robyn in Westlake, Ohio, a suburb of

Cleveland. They have two sons.