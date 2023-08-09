TriMark USA Promotes Mike Siegel to EVP of North Region

TriMark USA announces the promotion of industry veteran Mike Siegel to Executive Vice President of the North Region. With over 45 years of industry experience, Mike

brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong, direct history of success. After receiving his BA in Marketing from Southern Illinois University, Mike joined the family business directly out of college in 1976, learning all aspects of the business from sales to purchasing to operations. In 1998 Marlinn was purchased by TriMark as the second acquisition for TriMark USA. Mike was named President of the Marlinn Division in

2001.

“I am looking forward to mentoring a fantastic group of division leaders in the North while driving profitable growth," Siegel says.

As Executive Vice President of the North Region, Mike will oversee the Adams-Burch, Hockenbergs, Kemp, Marlinn, and United East Divisions of TriMark. Mike will join the Executive Leadership Team and will report to Tom Wienclaw, CEO.

“Mike is well respected in the industry. Over Mike’s career, he has consistently shown an ability to develop leaders and grow profitable business units. Promoting Mike will enrich our already talented Executive Leadership team," Wienclaw says.

Mike has been married to his wife Jan for 46 years. They have three children and love spending time with their two granddaughters.

Mike enjoys fishing, puzzles, and working out. He has been all over the Northwest Territories of Canada fishing, including fishing for Artic Char just a few miles from the Artic Coast. Mike sums up his most memorable achievement as seeing the company grow and watching so many team members succeed in their careers with TriMark.