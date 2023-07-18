TriMark USA Promotes Tom Wienclaw to CEO

TriMark USA, LLC one of the country’s largest providers of design services, equipment, and supplies to the foodservice industry, today announced that industry veteran Tom Wienclaw has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective July 17, 2023. He will assume operational leadership of the company and report to the Board of Directors.

Tom is a 19-year veteran of TriMark and served most recently as President, TriMark USA. Tom joined TriMark in 2004 and has had experience in a variety of increasingly significant leadership roles including Divisional CFO, General Manager, Division President, and Executive Vice President of the North Region. This year, under Tom’s leadership, the North Region is on track to exceed $1.0 Billion in sales, which represents growth of 23% vs. 2022. In addition, in December of 2021, Tom was promoted to Chief Growth Officer of TriMark and designed and executed our new national commercial growth strategy. Since that time TriMark’s sales have grown 29% from $1.7 Billion in 2021 to $2.2 Billion in 2022.

Tom is a CPA and started his career at Arthur Andersen. He also spent time in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice of Ernst & Young where he was involved in both buy side and sell side transactions. In addition, prior to TriMark, Tom held senior leadership roles in several manufacturing companies where he was responsible for setting up manufacturing plants in Belgium, Slovakia and China and then led their respective integrations.

Tom graduated with a degree in Accounting from John Carroll University and a Master’s in International Management (IMBA) from Baldwin Wallace College.

“I am humbled and excited to take on this next challenge as CEO of such a dynamic industry leading company,” says Wienclaw. “The people at TriMark make the difference and are the main reason TriMark is in a period of unprecedented growth. I look forward leading TriMark into our next phase while partnering with our Board, our employees, our great customers, and key strategic vendors.”

“For almost 20 years I have watched Tom take on leadership positions with increasing levels of complexity and responsibility”, says Jerry Hyman, TriMark’s former CEO and current Vice Chairman of TriMark’s Board. “He is now uniquely positioned, as TriMark’s next CEO, to guide the company to new heights not yet seen.”

“Tom brings with him strong leadership and a track record of profitable growth,” said Mitchell Jacobson, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. “He is well respected in the industry by customers and suppliers alike. I am excited about TriMark’s future and Tom’s decision to take leadership of this great company.”