TriMark's Jay Blitstein Becomes Regional VP of Northern California

TriMark's former Vice President (VP) of Private Label's Kintera brand is now the Regional VP of Northern California (NorCal). Jay Blitstein joined TriMark Economy Restaurant Fixtures in 2010 as the VP of Sales before transitioning to the Private Label Business Unit, where he was responsible for the Kintera brand's sourcing, launching, and sales training across the United States. Now as the Regional VP, Jay oversees all sales and operations for NorCal. His direct reports include three Chefs' Toys locations, Distribution Sales, Special Project Group, and the Brisbane, California Distribution Center.

"I'm excited to return to TriMark's NorCal region to work with the fantastic Cash & Carry, Distribution, and Special Project teams."

Jay reports to the Regional Executive VP of TriMark West, Howard Cantrell, who is excited to see Jay working in NorCal again.

"Jay has been a great leader in the foodservice industry in Northern California for 40+ years. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Jay again. I know our teams and customers feel the same."

Jay's previous role is now Director of Private Label Equipment, filled by John Tulaney.