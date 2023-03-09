Trio of NBA Stars Bring Fatburger to Chicago

FAT Brands Inc. announced the opening of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Orland Park, Illinois, with franchisee A.D.T.J. Development LLC. A.D.T.J. Development LLC, a company created in partnership with professional basketball players, Anthony Davis Jr., Derrick Rose and Tim Hardaway Jr., and Chicago businesswomen, Toi Salter and Jackie Jackson, will also be bringing additional franchised locations of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Illinois in the coming years.

The star-studded team was created thanks to two successful female entrepreneurs – Salter and Jackson. All three players have family ties to the Chicago area, while Salter and Jackson are reputable African American businesswomen in the area.

“Our team is excited to bring the iconic brand Fatburger back to the state of Illinois,” says Toi Salter, Managing Partner of A.D.T.J. Development LLC. “It is truly our favorite burger, and we look forward to entering this market.”

“Chicago has been hungry for a Fatburger for some time, and we are excited to now be able to deliver our one-of-a-kind burger experience to locals,” adds Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “This opening is the just the start of our growth in the state, and it is particularly meaningful to have on-board such an experienced partner to lead our expansion, including such celebrated athletes as Anthony, Derrick and Tim.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Orland Park Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 15110 South La Grange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462 and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. A grand opening celebration will be held Monday, March 13 where the first 100 customers will receive a free Original Fatburger. Guests can also score free fries with purchase through the day.