TriSpan (USA), LLC (“TriSpan”), a transatlantic private equity firm with offices in New York and London, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the single-asset continuation vehicle (“CV”) for Naya Group LLC (“NAYA” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing fast-casual restaurant brand. This landmark transaction represents the first-ever single-asset CV for a company-owned model restaurant concept. It was led by Pacific General Equity Partners, LLC (“Pacific General”) and co-led by Kline Hill Partners LP (“Kline Hill”), alongside a diverse group of existing and new investors. The transaction also includes a meaningful reinvestment from TriSpan and its affiliates, underscoring its continued commitment to the Company and conviction in its growth potential.

The CV enables existing investors to realize liquidity while positioning NAYA for accelerated expansion, building on the Company’s success since TriSpan’s original investment in October 2020, with plans to scale nationally. Under TriSpan’s stewardship, NAYA has expanded from a local New York concept with 6 outposts, to a regional platform with 35 units across five states, establishing itself as a category staple in its current markets.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with TriSpan as we enter this next chapter of growth,” said Hady Kfoury, Founder and CEO of NAYA. “TriSpan has been instrumental in helping us grow from a local concept into a regional player, and with the additional backing of our new partners, we’re poised to scale NAYA into a standout national brand.”

Anthony Freijy, Partner and Head of TriSpan Rising Stars U.S., commented: “We’re thrilled to complete the first continuation vehicle of its kind and continue our partnership with Hady and his great management team. With additional capital and new partners, we now have the runway to scale NAYA to a couple of hundred units across the U.S. over the next few years. This transaction allows an even broader audience to experience NAYA and reinforces our conviction in this category-defining concept.”

Elan Schultz, Co-Founding Partner of TriSpan, added: “We’re pleased to partner with two highly respected institutional investors, Pacific General as lead, and Kline Hill Partners as co-lead. Pacific General, which brings deep sector and international expertise, developed conviction in NAYA’s growth plan from the outset. Kline Hill, a global leader in secondaries, also shares our belief in NAYA’s unique positioning and long-term potential. This transaction reflects the strong alignment between TriSpan, our investors, and management as we continue building one of the most compelling concepts in fast-casual dining.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to TriSpan. Proskauer Rose LLP acted as legal counsel to Pacific General. Golenbock LLP acted as legal counsel to NAYA.