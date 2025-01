Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced two new additions to its Tropic Bowl menu: the Dragon Fruit Bowl and Acai Bowl with NUTELLA. The two new bowls feature exciting on-trend bowl flavor and topping options to give guests a delightful reprieve from wintry weather and transport them to Tropic Time.

New Tropic Bowl flavors include:

Dragon Fruit Bowl: Our most tropical tropic bowl yet! Bursting with a vibrant dragon fruit base, the Dragon Fruit Bowl is topped with fresh pineapple, mango, goji berries, coconut, chia seeds and honey drizzle. It is a flavor-packed escape in every spoonful.

Acai Bowl with NUTELLA: Experience tropical bliss in every bite! Our Acai Bowl with NUTELLA is a new twist on our fan favorite Acai Bowl. The bowl combines a refreshing acai base with the sweetness of fresh strawberries, blueberries, and banana, accented by coconut, granola, chia seeds and drizzles of honey and NUTELLA for a creamy, dreamy finish. Guests can also add NUTELLA to any of our bowl offerings for a small upcharge.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe first launched its Tropic Bowl menu lineup in January 2024 with Acai, Chia Oatmeal Pudding and Mixed Berry Greek Yogurt bowls on the brand’s core menu. Two additional Tropic Bowls—the Bahama Mama Bowl and PB Protein Crunch Bowl—joined the lineup in August 2024. The launch of Tropic Bowls was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from guests. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is continuing to add menu items that prioritize both taste and better-for-you options— aligning with guests’ lifestyle choices.

“As more guests seek delicious and refreshing meal options, bowls have become a cornerstone of our menu growth strategy,” said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “The Dragon Fruit Bowl and Acai Bowl with Nutella reflect our commitment to staying on trend by delivering innovative flavors that transport guests to their own Tropic Time, especially when it’s cold outside.”

The new bowls and NUTELLA drizzle option will be available at all participating cafes nationwide beginning January 8, 2025.