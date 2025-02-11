Tropical Smoothie Cafe evolves its leadership team as it continues to drive operational excellence and expansion. The company announced the appointment of Jonathan Biggs as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the internal promotions of Chris Sasser to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Karen Wickliffe to General Counsel (GC).

Biggs joins Tropical Smoothie Cafe from Baskin-Robbins, where he served as Brand Head, overseeing operations across the United States. With over a decade of experience in field and global operations, he has a proven track record of driving restaurant profitability through technology and operational innovations that improve the guest experience. A Georgia Tech graduate, his engineering mindset and operational expertise will be key as the brand enters its next phase of growth.

Following the retirement of his predecessor, Chris Sasser steps into the CFO role, bringing deep financial acumen and strategic leadership to guide the brand’s continued expansion. A key contributor to Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s financial success, Sasser has played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s fiscal strategy and performance.

Karen Wickliffe has been promoted to General Counsel, succeeding the brand’s previous legal leader, who retired at the end of 2024. With extensive in-house and law firm experience, including over seven years with the brand, Wickliffe will oversee all legal functions and will partner with leadership and business stakeholders on strategic initiatives as the brand continues its rapid expansion.

“These leadership appointments mark an exciting new chapter for Tropical Smoothie Cafe,” said CEO Max Wetzel. “Jonathan’s operational expertise, combined with Chris and Karen’s proven leadership in finance and legal strategy, will strengthen our ability to support franchisees and build on our incredible growth momentum.”

The brand also made significant strides in product innovation, expanding its Tropic Bowl lineup with the recent introduction of the Dragon Fruit Bowl and Acai Bowl with NUTELLA®, further diversifying its menu while maintaining a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

With 13 consecutive years of positive same-store sales, Tropical Smoothie Cafe continues to gain industry recognition.