Tropical Smoothie Cafe Earns 10th Straight Year of Sales Growth in 2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe marked its 10th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth in 2021, along with additional milestones that include opening its 1,000th location, opening more new cafes than any prior year and introducing its top-selling limited-time smoothie in company history.

In 2021, Tropical Smoothie Cafe reported same-store sales are up 22% over 2020, with a two-year increase of 29.4% over 2019. Digital sales accounted for 76% of that growth, driven by the brand’s 2021 introduction of customizable online and mobile ordering that added another layer of convenience for guests.

The company also opened 133 new cafes in 2021, a company record. In addition to new openings, Tropical Smoothie Cafe signed the highest number of franchise agreements in its history, with 332 new agreements signed in 2021. More than 70% were signed with existing franchisees.

“Our franchisees, our field teams and the support center team have worked incredibly hard to make 2021our best year yet by so many measures, and the brand’s success is a testament to their passion for excellent guest experience and inspiring better in their communities,” says Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “We are committed to carrying our phenomenal momentum into 2022. We’re not planning on slowing down.”

2021 goes into the books as a smash hit from a product innovation standpoint as well. In Q1, Tropical Smoothie Cafe launched its first shrimp limited-time offering (LTO) that quickly became the most popular food LTO in brand history. The Cajun Shrimp Wrap and the Cajun Shrimp Salad will be back on the menu for a limited-time encore performance starting Jan. 19. The brand also introduced two new LTO sides in 2021, Jalapeno Corn and Maple-Kissed Sweet Potatoes, which were so successful that they are now on the permanent menu.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe also crowned a new top-selling LTO smoothie of all time in 2021 when its all-new, cocktail-inspired Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie topped the former bestseller and fan-favorite Watermelon Mojito Smoothie. The two are now the brand’s top sellers of all time, with 1 in 5 guest orders including at least one of them throughout the LTO’s availability.