Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Café is thriving during peak summer season. The recent return of the fan-favorite mocktail smoothies coincided with two signature summertime holidays, National Flip Flop Day and National Smoothie Day, while aiding in industry-wide recognition.

The mocktail smoothies, which originally debuted with the Watermelon Mojito Smoothie in 2014, signify the return to summer each year for Tropical Smoothie Cafe guests. The mocktails have quickly become beloved additions to the brand’s limited time offerings, and smoothie lovers are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for new additions to the mocktail roster in the future.

This May, Tropical Smoothie Cafe invited guests to celebrate its annual National Flip Flop Day, a holiday created by the brand to celebrate the kickoff to summer. Guests who visited participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations with their favorite pair of flip flops enjoyed a taste of Tropic Time by receiving a free 12 oz. Island Punch Mocktail Smoothie. The holiday mobilized fans nationwide, resulting in nearly 500,000 guests across the country receiving free smoothies.

The brand also celebrated National Smoothie Day on June 21, gifting Tropic Rewards members a free 24 oz. smoothie of their choice with the purchase of a Tropic Bowl or food item all day long.

“At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, our goal is for every guest to incorporate a five-minute vacation into their day,” says Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Fun holidays like National Flip Flop Day where we embrace the carefree kickoff to summer or new and exciting menu offerings like Tropic Bowls are perfect ways for us to provide this everyday getaway to guests nationwide.”