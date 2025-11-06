Everyday life could use a little sparkle and Tropical Smoothie Cafe is here to deliver with a new blue shimmer sugar topping that brings a mermaid-inspired iridescence to smoothies and bowls. Available for a limited time beginning Monday, Nov. 10, guests can order their favorite smoothie or bowl “Mermaid Style” at no additional cost in the app, online or in-cafe. Taking cues from the mermaid-core trend, Mermaid Style captures the carefree, expressive spirit of the tropics — no fins required.

Mermaid Style is the latest example of how Tropical Smoothie Cafe brings a taste of the tropics and a bit of sparkle to everyday life. Available at participating cafes nationwide for a limited time only.

“Mermaid Style is pure fun — it’s colorful, joyful and a little unexpected, just like us. “We love finding new ways to help our guests feel the vibe of the tropics in their everyday life,” said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will host a mermaid-inspired activation live during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16 and a Baltimore Ravens Purple Friday Caravan stop on Friday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Baltimore, Md. area cafe located at 8000 Jumpers Hole Rd., Pasadena, Md. Each event will feature interactive moments and surprise rewards, with highlights shared across @TropicalSmoothieCafe on Instagram and TikTok.

Whether you’re chasing sunshine, showing off your sparkle or just craving something new, Mermaid Style is the perfect way to make your day shimmer.

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe or to find a location near you, visit TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.